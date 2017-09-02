SEALKids holds first fundraiser in Charleston area

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD)- SEALKids is a non-profit benefiting the families of Navy SEALs. While the SEALs are completing their missions overseas, SEALKids aims to help take care of their families back home. They do this through educational help, advocacy, behavioral assistance, and enrichment. This non-profit was started in 2014, and they are holding their first fundraiser on Isle of Palms on Saturday, September 9th. It’s a 5K open water swim competition, followed by a concert at the Windjammer. To enter the race or purchase tickets to the after party, click here. For more information about SEALKids, click here.

