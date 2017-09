MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)– The Mount Pleasant Police Department is stepping up enforcement as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s annual “Drive Sober of Get Pulled Over” campaign on dunk driving.

Mount Pleasant Police say their Traffic Bureau will be conducting traffic enforcement and public safety checkpoints Saturday night in the areas of:

-Hungryneck Blvd./ Venning Road

-Coleman Blvd./ Pelzer Dr.

-SC 517 (Isle of Palms Connector)