Charleston Beer Week 2017 is coming up

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston Beer Week is coming up, running from September 9th through 16th. The local Charleston beer scene continues to grow, with 19 production breweries and five more in the works. The area also has four brewpubs, numberous craft-beer focus pubs, restaurants and stores. Charleston Beer Week embraces this growing industry and encourages the community to try a new local brewery, or learn more about craft beer. For a complete list of events during Charleston Beer Week, click here.

 

 

