Berkeley Co. School District warns of phone scam

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)–According to the Berkeley County School District, people have been receiving phone calls from a blocked number asking for donations to help fund technology improvements for Berkeley County students.

This is not an authorized BCSD call and did not come from the district or schools. Please do not donate any funds as a result of receiving this call.” –Berkeley County School District

Berkeley County School District says they do not solicit funding by phone.

If you ever receive requests for donations or fundraisers please reach out to the school or the district to confirm that this is an authorized fundraiser. –Berkeley County School District