Battle of the Heroes Softball Tournament Postponed

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- The Battle of the Heroes Softball Tournament benefiting the 9/11 Heroes Run was scheduled for Saturday, September 2nd at the Hanahan Recreation Complex fields. Unfortunately, according to the event’s Facebook page, the tournament is postponed due to the weather. The post says because of how much water is on the field, the Hanahan Recreation Department will not allow the fields to be used. The group encourages the community to support the 9/11 Heroes Run scheduled for Saturday, September 9th on Daniel Island.

Advertisement