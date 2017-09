MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)– Mount Pleasant Police are responding to a multi-car accident on the Ravenel Bridge going southbound.

Mount Pleasant Police confirms there are injuries involved.

Mount Pleasant Fire and EMS also responded.

Ravenel Bridge is now closed SB updates to follow #mtpsc #chstrfc @MPPDRosier — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) September 2, 2017

Charleston County Dispatch says the call came in shortly before 4 p.m.

17 S Ravenel Bridge one lane open due to a collision with injuries @MPPDRosier #mtpsc #chstrfc — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) September 2, 2017

We will update you on air and online as more information becomes available.