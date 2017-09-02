1,000+ power outages in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- According to SCE&G, more than 1,000 people in Charleston County are without power early Saturday morning. There is currently a severe thunderstorm warning in the area, so it is expected these outages are storm-related. There are a few scattered outages in the James Island area, but the largest outages are in Mt. Pleasant neighborhoods.

Close to 800 homes are without power near the intersection of the Isle of Palms Connector and Rifle Range Road. More than 400 more are without power across US-17 along Long Point Road. The area without power along the IOP connector is still under evaluation. Power is expected to return to the homes along Long Point Road around 7 AM Saturday. For a look at outages in your area, and updates on when power is expected to be restored, click here.