Two Berkeley County fugitives on the run now in custody

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Two fugitives on the run from Berkeley County are now in police custody.

Cody Matthew Wroblewski,33, of Bonneau, was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender 2nd offense and for probation violation.

We’re told detectives received tips by several callers after seeing online that the 33-year-old was was wanted by authorities.

He was arrested on August 30 in Lincoln County, West Virginia without incident.

He’s currently being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Logan, West Virginia awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

In a separate incident, Yedrick Graham, 37, of Jacksonville, FL was wanted in connection with an armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

After receiving what authorities are calling “credible information on the whereabouts of Graham,” detectives provided that information to the U.S. Marshals Task force who found and arrested Graham on August 28 without incident.

Graham is being held in the Duval County Detention Center awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

