Two arrested, accused of using fake bills at Moncks Corner restaurant

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Two people are facing charges after using a counterfeit bill to pay for a meal at a Moncks Corner restaurant.

Bryan Chapman Lambert of Andrews is charged with two counts of forgery, possession of a stolen vehicle, malicious injury to real property, and drug paraphernalia.

Kayla Shan Nichols of Surfside Beach is charged with four counts of forgery, obstruction of justice, malicious injury to real property, and drug paraphernalia.

Moncks Corner Chief of Police, Rick Ollic, officers responded to the Highway 52 restaurant on Wednesday, August 30.

We’re told the server was able to describe the pair who left the area on a motorcycle.

Officers located the motorcycle at a local motel parking lot. Authorities later learned it was stolen from the Surfside Beach area.

Officers were able to determine the suspects through surveillance video.

During the investigation, Lambert and Nichols were linked to several counterfeit bills passed at other businesses. Both were determined to be in a room at the motel. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the assistance of the Secret Service.

Authorities found a large amount of counterfeit bills of several denominations, a printer, computer, and chemicals commonly associated with the manufacturing of counterfeit money.

The Secret Service is now working to determine whether this case is linked to other areas in the state.