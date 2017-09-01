Teacher hears ‘pop,’ smells gun powder in North Charleston classroom; gun discovered near school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is investigating following an incident at North Charleston High School, Friday morning.

According to spokesman Spencer Pryor, after responding to the high school just after 1 p.m. on September 1, officers learned a teacher heard a “pop” sound coming from inside of the classroom and began to walk about the room to determine what the sound may have been.

The teacher told investigators that the smell of what is believed to be gun powder was in the classroom. All students were instructed to exit the classroom.

A male student was seen walking down E Montague Ave and was approached by officers and detained, according to a news release.

At that point, officers discovered the student was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Emergency officials determined that it was consistent with being self-inflicted.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

A handgun was discovered in a parking lot near the school.

