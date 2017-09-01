Stranded drivers in Williamsburg County robbed after car breaks down

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who robbed two people in Williamsburg County after their car broke down, Tuesday evening.

According to spokesman Investigator Alex Edwards, at 9:39 p.m. on August 29, deputies responded to U.S. Highway 521, Andrews and met with the two male victims from Orangeburg at the scene.

We’re told one of the victims was in the process of pumping air into a flat tire on his vehicle when another vehicle pulled up behind the disabled car.

The pair thought someone came to help.

That’s when an African–American male with shoulder length dreads, approached them, pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to a news release.

The suspect fled the scene driving a Chevrolet vehicle heading towards the Salters’ area of Williamsburg County.

If you have any information, contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381 ext. 4516.