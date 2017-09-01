Power restored to CofC campus following outage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Power has been restored to all parts of the College of Charleston campus, according to the school.

The college is now on a normal operating schedule.

Power has been restored to all parts of campus.#CofC is on its normal operating schedule. — Coll. of Charleston (@CofC) September 1, 2017

Details are limited but just after 12 on Friday, September 1, the College experienced a power outage.

The College is experiencing a power outage. Power should be restored shortly. — Coll. of Charleston (@CofC) September 1, 2017

Students tell News 2 that they received a notification saying SC&EC accidentally cut power to the campus.

We’ve reached out to SCE&G to learn more details.

