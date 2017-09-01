Power restored to CofC campus following outage

By Published:
Credit: College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Power has been restored to all parts of the College of Charleston campus, according to the school.

The college is now on a normal operating schedule.

Details are limited but just after 12 on Friday, September 1, the College experienced a power outage.

Students tell News 2 that they received a notification saying SC&EC accidentally cut power to the campus.

We’ve reached out to SCE&G to learn more details.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s