Power restored to CofC campus following outage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Power has been restored to all parts of the College of Charleston campus, according to the school.
The college is now on a normal operating schedule.
Details are limited but just after 12 on Friday, September 1, the College experienced a power outage.
Students tell News 2 that they received a notification saying SC&EC accidentally cut power to the campus.
We’ve reached out to SCE&G to learn more details.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.