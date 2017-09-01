One eastbound lane of I-26 closed as crews work to clear overturned trailer

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One eastbound lane of I-26 in Dorchester County is temporarily closed as crews work to clear an overturned trailer.

The incident started shortly after 8 a.m on Friday, September 1 with a reported vehicle fire. All lanes of the interstate were closed.

Update: Vehicle on fire; I-26 EB: at Exit187, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 8:23AM.| 8:29A — SCDOT Low Country (@SCDOTLowCountry) September 1, 2017

We’re told a local fire department extinguished the blaze but the ground ended up saturated with water, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

DRIVE TIME ALERT: Traffic moving just fine after you pass this on I26 EB just after the Ridgeville exit. #chstfrc pic.twitter.com/HwX4k2TcJt — Shawn Cabbagestalk (@CabbageTV) September 1, 2017

That, in turn, caused the trailer to overturn.

The right lane is now blocked, the South Carolina Department of Transportation says.

Update: Vehicle on fire; I-26 EB: at Exit187, rht ln clsd, Ocrd: 8:23AM.| 2:34P — SCDOT Low Country (@SCDOTLowCountry) September 1, 2017

Both lanes were blocked at one point.

Update: Vehicle on fire; I-26 EB: at Exit187, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 8:23AM.| 2:16P — SCDOT Low Country (@SCDOTLowCountry) September 1, 2017

Authorities ask that you find an alternate route.

Berkeley County I-26 EB 187 MM right lane blocked due to vehicle fire. Expect delays or seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/5JQ3WpRLLV — Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) September 1, 2017

