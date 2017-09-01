One eastbound lane of I-26 closed as crews work to clear overturned trailer

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One eastbound lane of I-26 in Dorchester County is temporarily closed as crews work to clear an overturned trailer.

The incident started shortly after 8 a.m on Friday, September 1 with a reported vehicle fire. All lanes of the interstate were closed.

We’re told a local fire department extinguished the blaze but the ground ended up saturated with water, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

That, in turn, caused the trailer to overturn.

The right lane is now blocked, the South Carolina Department of Transportation says.

Both lanes were blocked at one point.

Authorities ask that you find an alternate route.

