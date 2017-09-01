Ladson man sentenced to 125 years in prison for repeatedly raping child

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A 33-year-old Berkeley County man received a 125-year sentence on Wednesday for multiple rapes against a young victim that began when she was 12 years old.

Judge Roger M. Young sentenced Jonathan Galloway to the maximum sentence on each of the seven indictments that spanned over two years and included assaults in both Charleston and Berkeley Counties.

Galloway pled guilty to five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree, which carries a maximum of twenty years, one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third-degree which carries fifteen years, and one count of unlawful conduct towards a child, which carries ten years. Each of the seven sentences were to run consecutively per Judge Young.

The Defendant must serve a minimum of eighty-five percent of the sentence imposed.

The first rape the victim could recall occurred when she was twelve years old, but she endured countless assaults at the hands of the defendant until a relative walked in and caught the defendant in the midst of an assault when she was fourteen years old. In the interim, the victim was subjected to brutal beatings when she tried to tell other adults what was happening to her. On one occasion, the victim was beaten when Galloway discovered a personal diary entry she wrote describing the assaults.

The relative who interrupted the last assault still struggles with the disturbing images from that day. She immediately called the police after the defendant fled the scene.

The victim was taken to MUSC where she was subjected to a sexual assault examination and forensic evidence was collected.

This evidence was later examined by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division where the Defendant’s DNA was found. The defendant, who was

apprehended the same day, admitted to some of the abuse when questioned by detectives at the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim and relative appeared in court to recount not only the physical effects of the abuse but the emotional damage which left the young girl hospitalized on two occasions. They also described ongoing neglect that left the victim without the basic needs of food, heat and clean clothes. The prosecution was the result of Anne Williams and Shannon Elliott of the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Vulnerable Victim Unit working together with law enforcement agencies from both counties. The defendant had prior convictions for Burglary and Grand Larceny.