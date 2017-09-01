Irma downgraded to category 2 hurricane

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Irma is now a Category 4 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.

11 AM update: #Irma has weakened slightly to a Cat 2. Expected to restrengthen this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Dpif5j4GDi — Chrissy Kohler (@ChrissyKohler) September 1, 2017

At 11 a.m. on Friday, September 1, the center of Hurricane Irma was located 1580 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Irma remains moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph.

A westerly turn is expected by tonight, followed by a turn toward the west-southwest on Saturday.

The system is forecast to be a powerful hurricane for many days over the tropical Atlantic Ocean

#Irma is forecast to be a powerful #hurricane for many days over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. New advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/v7TWZLGYFn — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2017

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center of the storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles, according to the current advisory.

Hurricane Wind Scale

Category Sustained Winds Damage 1 74-95 mph Very dangerous winds will produce some damage 2 96-110 mph Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage 3 (Major) 111-129 mph Devastating damage will occur 4 (Major) 130-156 mph Catastrophic damage will occur 5 (Major) 157 mph or higher Catastrophic damage will occur The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane's sustained wind speed. The scale estimates potential property damage. Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage.