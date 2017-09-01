Irma downgraded to category 2 hurricane

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Irma is now a Category 4 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm’s maximum sustained winds of 110 mph.
At 11 a.m. on Friday, September 1, the center of Hurricane Irma was located 1580 miles east of the Leeward Islands.
RELATED: News 2 Hurricane Central
Irma remains moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph.
A westerly turn is expected by tonight, followed by a turn toward the west-southwest on Saturday.
The system is forecast to be a powerful hurricane for many days over the tropical Atlantic Ocean
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center of the storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles, according to the current advisory.
Hurricane Wind Scale
|Category
|Sustained Winds
|Damage
|1
|74-95 mph
|Very dangerous winds will produce some damage
|2
|96-110 mph
|Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage
|3 (Major)
|111-129 mph
|Devastating damage will occur
|4 (Major)
|130-156 mph
|Catastrophic damage will occur
|5 (Major)
|157 mph or higher
|Catastrophic damage will occur
The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane’s sustained wind speed. The scale estimates potential property damage. Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.