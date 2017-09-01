Dispute leads to stabbing at high school football game

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is investigating following a stabbing at a football game.

Rodney Washington, 40, of North Charleston is charged with attempted murder.

The incident happened at Fort Dorchester High School on Thursday, August 31 during the JV game.

An incident report revealed Washington stabbed another man with a pocket knife.

Officers ran over and ordered him to drop the weapon.

There is no word on the victim’s condition, but we’re told, he was talking to officers as medics started treating him.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.