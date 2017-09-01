NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel are responding to an outside fire in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Fire Department, units are on Scott Street responding to an outside rubber fire involving old vehicles.

No injuries were reported, according to Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Minick.

Crews respond to rubber fire in North Charleston View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: North Charleston Fire Department Credit: North Charleston Fire Department Credit: North Charleston Fire Department