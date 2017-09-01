Crews respond to rubber fire in North Charleston

By Published:
Credit: North Charleston Fire Department

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel are responding to an outside fire in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Fire Department, units are on Scott Street responding to an outside rubber fire involving old vehicles.

No injuries were reported, according to Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Minick.

