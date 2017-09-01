Concrete spills in Mount Pleasant causes traffic issues for drivers

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Lanes are closed on several Mount Pleasant streets are closed following an incident, Mount Pleasant Police reports.

We’re told two lanes of Highway 17 N and Belk Drive are closed for a concrete spill. Lanes are also closed at Darrell Creek and Carolina Park.

Details are limited but “we are working to get the concrete cleaned up from the two spills we put info out about,” according to a post on social media by the MPPD.

