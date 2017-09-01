Coast Guard locates boat of missing fishermen near Murrells Inlet

Related Coverage Coast Guard searching for missing fisherman near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Coast Guard has located the boat of two missing North Carolina fishermen just east of Murrells Inlet.

On Thursday, Coast Guard crews announced they were searching from Charleston to Myrtle Beach for two missing North Carolina men last seen Sunday near Oak Island.

According to a press release from the Coast Guard, crews from Charleston are relieving North Carolina crews as the search continues for the two men from Gaston County, North Carolina.

The Coast Guard announced on Twitter Friday morning that the fishermen’s’ boat was discovered about 15 miles east of Murrells Inlet, but neither of the men was on board the vessel.

#USCG located missing fishermen's vessel 15 miles E of Murrells Inlet. No persons were on board. https://t.co/gH3hT6Ru5l #BreakingNews — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 1, 2017

Steve Chaney and David Hambrick were expected back from a fishing trip on Sunday near Oak Island, the Coast Guard said in a release. The men left around 11:30 a.m. Sunday from the South Harbor Boat Ramp in Oak Island aboard a 22-foot fishing boat.

The wife of one of the men called officials after they did not return by dark, as expected.

Coast Guard and Navy aircrews along with Coast Guard vessels are actively searching near Murrells Inlet for the missing men. Aircrews aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, an HC-130 Hercules airplane, along with Station Oak Island boat crews were searching the coast south of Oak Island earlier in the week, News13’s sister station in North Carolina reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.