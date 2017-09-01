Charleston couple sues Amazon over eclipse glasses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBCD) — A Charleston couple filed a class action lawsuit against tech giant Amazon in federal court after they were sold inadequate eclipse glasses.

The suit claims the glasses were “Dangerous and or defective” and they caused thousands of people “Headaches and other physical injuries, including, temporary and permanent vision loss and/or impairment.”

The glasses were recalled August 10 out of an abundance of caution. The retail giant said it couldn’t verify them as having been manufactured by reputable companies.

The couple says they did not receive the email notice and used the glasses.

The suit says both people began to experience headaches, distorted vision, and dark spots in their vision later in the day. It added that the email notification was not enough to warn customers.

Amazon did not immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press seeking comment.