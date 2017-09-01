Blitz On 2 – Week 2 schedule, scores, and videos

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Friday, September 1 is Week 2 of the Blitz on 2 on WCBD.
THURSDAY GAMES:
Andrews: 33 — Georgetown: 32 – FINAL
FRIDAY GAMES:
Bethesda Academy: — Northwood Academy:
Bishop England: — St. John’s:
Burke: — Baptist Hill:
Colleton County: — Ashley Ridge:
Fort Dorchester: — Dutch Fork:
Goose Creek: — Sumter:
Hanahan: — Wando:
Military Magnet: — Academic Magnet:
Oceanside Collegiate Academy: — James Island:
Pinewood Prep: — First Baptist:
Stall: — North Charleston:
Stratford: — Cane Bay:
Summerville: — Berkeley:
Wilson Hall: — Porter- Gaud:
Woodland: — Lake Marion:
SATURDAY GAMES:
Orangeburg-Wilkinson: — Bamberg-Ehrhardt:
CE Murray: — Charleston Math & Science:
Join News 2 Sports Anchor Brandon Baylor and Sports Reporter Ben Murphy for the Blitz On 2 starting at 11:15 p.m. only on News 2. Follow the conversation on twitter with #BlitzOn2
* Games are constantly being rescheduled. Refresh this page for the most up-to-date schedule available.