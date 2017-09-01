Arrests made after Hemingway man beat with hammer, robbed

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people have been charged after a Hemingway man was beaten with a hammer this week and robbed, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Dallas Ashley Thomas, 37, of Hemingway, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and grand larceny. Hannah Danielle Graham, 18, of Galivants Ferry, is charged with accessory after the fact.

A press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an armed robbery call on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in the Pleasant Hill section of the county on Tomahawk Street.

Deputies say the victim had been struck in the back of the head with a hammer and the suspects also took $900 and his Red Dodge truck with SC tag FCN119.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, the suspects were located in Horry County and taken into custody, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley.