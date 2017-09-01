17-year-old found with gun in North Charleston facing charges

Larinzo Pendergrass, 17, of North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 17-year-old is facing gun charges in North Charleston.

Larinzo Pendergrass is charged with unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a handgun by a person prohibited.

According to police spokesman Spencer Pryor, on September 1 officers were patrolling the 1500 block of East Montague Avenue due to a recent robbery and saw a male bicycling near Williams Ave.

Credit: North Charleston Police Department

Once the subject noticed the officer’s presence he began to pedal the opposite direction and make quick turns around the corners of the building as if he was attempting to flee, according to a news release.

We’re told the officer started interviewing the individual. During the interview, we’re told the suspect was asked if he had any weapons. He later told authorities he had a handgun in his waistband.

A Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun was retrieved and the suspect placed under arrest without incident.

