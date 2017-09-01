17-year-old arrested after gun discharges in classroom

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — 17-year-old Jonathan Howard is charged with Carrying Weapons on School Grounds and Sale/ Possession of Pistol by Certain Persons.

He is currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating following an incident at North Charleston High School, Friday morning.

N. CHS High school student taken to the hospital after gun went off in class.@WCBD #chsnews pic.twitter.com/FzcG9bpoGQ — Sofia Arazoza (@SofiArazozaWCBD) September 1, 2017

According to spokesman Spencer Pryor, after responding to the high school just after 1 p.m. on September 1, officers learned a teacher heard a “pop” sound coming from inside of the classroom and began to walk about the room to determine what the sound may have been.

The teacher told investigators that the smell of what is believed to be gun powder was in the classroom. All students were instructed to exit the classroom.

A male student was seen walking down E Montague Ave and was approached by officers and detained, according to a news release.

@NorthCharleston Police: student suffered gun shot wound to the leg…likely self inflicted. Gun found in nearby parking lot @WCBD #chsnews pic.twitter.com/6x8y9YR5sj — Sofia Arazoza (@SofiArazozaWCBD) September 1, 2017

At that point, officers discovered the student was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Emergency officials determined that it was consistent with being self-inflicted.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

A handgun was discovered in a parking lot near the school.

The Charleston County School District sent us this statement about the incident:

“North Charleston Police responded to an incident on the campus of North Charleston High School (NCHS) around 1:20 p.m. this afternoon. A student allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a classroom after a weapon they possessed accidentally discharged. NCHS was immediately placed on lockdown while law enforcement and district officials responded to the situation. The lockdown was lifted just prior to the end of the school day, and students were allowed to dismiss at the regularly scheduled time. The student, per federal law and the Charleston County School District (CCSD) code of conduct, can be expelled for no less than 365 days for this action. NCHS and CCSD officials take this matter seriously, and a proper and thorough review of this incident and safety procedures will be conducted.” –Charleston County School District