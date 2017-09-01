15-year-old arrested for making pipe bomb, authorities say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A Lowcountry teenager is facing charges after confessing to making a pipe bomb.

According to Dorchester County Deputies, a family was moving into a home in the 400 block of Lake View Drive on August 19, when they found what looked like a home-made bomb connected to a wire trip.

Following the teenager yelled “run” and they both ran out of the house and called 911, according to an incident report.

Mulitple agencies including the Dorchester and Charleston County Bomb squads, Dorchester County Fire and EMS, and a Charleston County robot responded to the incident location.

The boy’s mother told investigators she thought her husband made the bomb because he has been angry about their pending divorce.

The teenager told investigators that he discovered the bomb when he accidentally kicked some ball bearings that were on the ground. When he looked down, he discovered the trip wire. He later stated “the pipe bomb was duck taped to the left-side of the doorward to the den of the house, with a trip wire running approximately 8 inches off of the ground across the doorway.”

After speaking with the pair, the teen drew a very detailed drawing of the device and then asked if he could draw it describing it from a second angle.

The 15-year-old later provided a written confession.

We’re working to learn from authorities what charges he will now face.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.