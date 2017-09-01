1 dead in shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in North Charleston.

On Thursday, August 31, police responded to the 2700 block of Ranger Drive following a report of shots fired.

According to spokesman Spencer Pryor, officers found one person lying in the driveway, just outside of the back door suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the victim to the Medical University of South Carolina, Pryor added.

We are working to learn the identity of the victim from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

