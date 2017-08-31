US Coast Guard officer leaves retirement to help with Harvey relief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- When you are in the US Military and you get that call to duty, you can’t ignore it. That need to serve continues even if you are already retired. One local United States Coast Guard officer is dropping everything to help with the Harvey relief effort.

Lieutenant Commander Shannon Scaff retired from the US Coast Guard a little over a month ago, but he’s putting his retirement on hold after the Coast Guard asked him to head to Texas. He landed in College Station on Thursday and News 2 was able to catch up with him on FaceTime before he flew out of Savannah.

Lt. Cmdr. Scaff says, “I got a call night before last asking if I would be interested in a recall to assist in the situation in Texas, and of course we’ve all seen the images there and I couldn’t say no to that.”

He was only officially retired for 38 days.

He says, “It’s a heck of an opportunity to come and help out.”

Scaff is one of more than 2,000 Coast Guardsmen in Texas for Harvey aid. He will be managing triage and the assignment of Coast Guard resources.

Lt. Cmdr. Scaff says, “There will be a lot of risk management and I’m going to be walking into that, and assignment of resources. Then there will be a shift to more environmental impact of this as the clock continues to roll.”

He says he could be there anywhere from a week to three months and he’s proud to head back on the job.

He says, “This disaster brings out the best in everybody and we’ve seen that once again. There is no division when it comes to this sort of thing. Just awfully proud of everybody, all the different organizations.”