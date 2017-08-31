Truckloads of items collected in Ladson sent to Houston

By Published:

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)–  An update to a story we first brought you on Wednesday.

Lowcountry neighbors came together to collect clothing, horse feed, food, baby supplies and more. Together they filled two trailers which departed to Houston Thursday evening.

American Biker in Ladson served as a storage space and delivery location for 3 days.

During that time organizer, Jene Gilchrist, says he estimates 400 to 500 people made donations.

