Temporary no swimming notice posted in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Due to an elevated bacteria count, SC DHEC has advised the city of North Myrtle Beach to post a “No Swimming” sign on a section of beach at 17th Avenue South.

The message from the City of North Myrtle Beach says until further notice, people should not swim in the ocean within 200 feet on either side of the sign.

A temporary “no swimming” posting is advised when a reading exceeds 104CFU/100mL. The recent DHEC reading at the location was nearly five times higher than that threshold, at 512CFU/100mL.

Thought people should avoid swimming, the advisory does not mean that the beach is closed. Wading, fishing, and shell collecting do not pose a risk, officials confirm.

DHEC regularly tests the city’s ocean water for bacteria.

SCDHEC will retest the location and if the reading has subsided, the city will be advised to remove the sign.