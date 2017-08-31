South Carolina’s teacher shortage crisis up for discussion during forum in Charleston

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – An event will be held Thursday morning in downtown Charleston that will focus on South Carolina’s teacher shortage crisis.

The forum is being hosted by The Zucker Family School of Education at The Citadel, the discussion will include lawmakers, national leaders, several college deans and local school officials.

The event is aimed at helping attendees to understand the teacher shortage and to develop strategies to send to the state’s general assembly, Department of Education and others that influence policy.

Officials say teacher education programs in South Carolina currently only produce half of the teachers needed for the state.

One local school district that is feeling the effects of the teacher shortage is Charleston County.

“During peak hiring season, we saw fewer candidates as compared to previous years. As a result, we are turning to alternative route certification programs-professionals with experience in their fields who become teachers, entering the classroom without the benefit of a teaching degree. Although a traditional route through a university or college tends to offer the best preparation for new teachers, it is inevitable that school districts across the nation are becoming more dependent on these programs to meet the teacher shortage need,” said William Briggman, Chief Human Resources Officer for the Charleston County School District.

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. and last through 4:00 p.m. at the Francis Marion Hotel on King Street.