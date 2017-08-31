Missing man from Orangeburg County found safe

Walked away from medical treatment

By Published: Updated:
Christopher Shannon Boltin, 27

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities in Orangeburg County say a missing man who walked away from medical help is now safe.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker, around 12 p.m. Thursday, August 31 Christopher Shannon Boltin, 27, walked away from the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg following an evaluation.

We’re told Boltin was picked up in Calhoun County after appearing to have a medical event. He was then transported to the hospital.

“Boltin found safe inside Orangeburg city limits,” Walker said.

He’s now being returned to a local hospital.

