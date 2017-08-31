Mourners remember Diana at site of fatal crash

By Published:
Princes Diana
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 1987 file photo, Britain's Diana, the Princess of Wales, is pictured during an evening reception given by the West German President Richard von Weizsacker in honour of the British Royal guests in the Godesberg Redoute in Bonn, Germany. It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess.” (AP Photo/Herman Knippertz, File)

LONDON (AP) – Mourners have paid tribute to Princess Diana near the spot in Paris where a deadly car accident killed her 20 years ago, placing flowers, photos and written notes in memory of the beloved British royal.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo arrived around 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) with a large bouquet which she placed at the Flame of Liberty, a golden memorial above the Alma Tunnel, where the crash took place. The golden flame has become an unofficial memorial to Diana.

A French woman paying tribute, Yvette Demilio, remembered Diana as “a modern mother with a strong character and a strong heart. She was also a fashion icon and, it is true, I loved her a lot.”

An Australian woman cried at the site without speaking.

Linda Grant, from Britain, said that “it’s like it was yesterday still, which means she is still here in our hearts. She has never gone away and she never will. She never will.”

