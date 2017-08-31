Marsh Jam headed to North Charleston

By Published:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterfront performance series is headed to the Lowcountry.

Marsh Jam will be held on Thursday, September 7 from 6 – 10 p.m. at The Bend.

Marsh Jam will feature the following acts (in order of appearance)

6:00 p.m. – Fusion funk band, Fusion Jonez
7:15 p.m. – Jazz and Rock band, Cameron and the Funk Dumplins
8:30 p.m. – R&B and Electronic band, Terraphonics

Food and beverage will also be available for purchase including Cast Iron, Heidi’s Bohemian food trucks and beer from Tradesman Brewing Co.

You’re encouraged to bring chairs and wear shoes at all times. Friendly dogs are welcome and must be kept on a leash at all times.

The event is free and open to the public.

