Man charged with murder following Summerville gas station shooting sentenced

Related Coverage Arrests made in Summerville convenience store murder

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — A Lowcountry man was sentenced to prison for his role in the shooting death of a 51-year-old in Summerville.

Davon Washington pled guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter for shooting and killing Luther “Woody” Cribb, III on Sunday, August 9.

Washington was sentenced to twenty-five years in prison.

According to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury, August 9, just after 2 a.m., Cribb was transported to Trident Hospital from the Kangaroo Gas Station on North Main Street in Summerville. Cribb died from a gunshot wound.

According to court testimony, on August 9, Washington and three other men arrived at the Kangaroo Gas Station. Cribb had been hanging around the gas station for several hours before Washington arrived asking patrons for spare change, according to a news release.

Investigators figured out the driver of the vehicle, co-defendant Marquez Brown, got into an argument with Cribb that escalated to a physical altercation in which Brown punched Cribb in the face.

Cribb swung back and the two squared off so as to fight.

Washington, who was in the backseat of the vehicle, jumped out of the car and ran toward Brown and Cribb. Immediately upon approaching Cribb, Washington raised his handgun and without hesitation, shot the unarmed victim in the abdomen. Video surveillance from the gas station showed he shot the victim while standing within arm’s reach of him.

After the victim realized he had been shot, he ran into the gas station and collapsed. Meanwhile, Washington remained in the parking lot holding the gun, until finally walking to the vehicle and riding away.

Within an hour, law enforcement located and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in North Charleston.

Washington was seated in the back passenger seat, and found in his pocket was a silver and gold 0.25 caliber semiautomatic handgun.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office immediately interviewed Brown and the other passenger; both of whom identified Washington as the shooter. Washington initially denied any involvement in the shooting; however, upon learning that his co-defendant had identified him, Washington eventually confessed to shooting the victim.

Cribb died while being wheeled into surgery at Trident Hospital in North Charleston a few hours after the shooting.

“Washington’s act of violence was unnecessary and senseless,” Assistant Solicitor Price Sigal said.

Family members spoke at the sentencing hearing and described Cribb as a loving brother, son, and uncle, who will be dearly missed. His mother tearfully spoke about the depth of her loss, and the grief she feels with the knowledge that she will never again be able to hug her son.

Washington has prior Criminal Domestic Violence convictions from 2009 and 2010, as well as a Receiving Stolen Goods conviction from 2006 and a Possession of Marijuana conviction from 2008.