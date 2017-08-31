Irma now a Category 2 Hurricane; rapidly intensifying over Atlantic

MIAMI (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Irma is now a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph, making it a Category 2 storm.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, the center of Hurricane Irma was located 650 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph. Forecasters believe this general motion will continue through early Friday. The storm is expected to travel more westerly on Saturday.

Irma is forecast to become a major hurricane by tonight and is expected to be an extremely dangerous hurricane for the next several days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles, according to an advisory.

