Irma churns into category 3 hurricane

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Irma is now a Category 3 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 115 mph.
At 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, the center of Hurricane Irma was located 720 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and 1780 miles east of the Leeward Islands.
Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. Forecasters believe this general motion will continue through early Friday. The storm is expected to travel more westerly on Saturday and a west-southwestward turn by Sunday.
Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane for several days. It’s expected to be a category 4 hurricane east of the Leeward Islands next week.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles, according to the current advisory.
Hurricane Wind Scale
|Category
|Sustained Winds
|Damage
|1
|74-95 mph
|Very dangerous winds will produce some damage
|2
|96-110 mph
|Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage
|3 (Major)
|111-129 mph
|Devastating damage will occur
|4 (Major)
|130-156 mph
|Catastrophic damage will occur
|5 (Major)
|157 mph or higher
|Catastrophic damage will occur
The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane’s sustained wind speed. The scale estimates potential property damage. Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage.
