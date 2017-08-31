Grand jury declined to indict Berkeley County deputy in fatal crash

Related Coverage Deputy placed on leave after fatal motorcycle crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy on administrative leave will remain on leave, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy James Vansant attempted to stop a motorcycle on April 19. We’re told Robert Lee Clark was riding his motorcycle erratically and failed to stop for the marked police cruiser driven by Deputy Vansant.

This attempt to stop turned into a vehicle pursuit.

Clark, who was wanted for speeding, lost control of the motorcycle after a crash — hitting another car. He died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time. Marijuana was found on his body.

Authorities say the pursuit lasted several minutes.

Deputy Vansant was placed on administrative leave until the case could be investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The findings of that investigation and the coroner’s report have been provided to the Dorchester County Grand Jury.

A grand jury declined to indict Vansant on any charges. Now, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will now complete its own internal investigation. Vansant will remain on leave pending its outcome.

“It is important to realize that deputies have a dangerous job. Traffic stops and domestic violence investigations are among the most dangerous and unpredictable things that they do. It’s unfortunate that a loss of life occurred in this case and both families have been impacted by this incident,” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.