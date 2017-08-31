Good Samaritan cracks months-long burglary spree case

It began with what looked like a stranded motorist but wound up unraveling more than 30 cases of theft and burglary.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are in the process of recovering items stolen during a months-long burglary spree that resulted in more than 200 warrants being served on three suspects.

“This was similar to pulling a string and unravelling a hem,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But the huge and more important difference is each time another stitch came undone, it represented someone’s property.”

Ashley Jarrett, Christopher Tharpe, and Rodney Ray, all of Calhoun County have all been charged with a combined 238 warrants ranging from first-degree burglary to petit larceny.

Jarrett, 28, is charged with 52 warrants, including one count of first-degree burglary, 14 counts of third-degree burglary, 14 counts of criminal conspiracy, 11 counts of petit larceny, 10 counts of grand larceny, and two counts of malicious injury to real property.

Tharpe, 27, is facing 93 warrants that include one count of first-degree burglary, six counts of second-degree burglary, 18 counts of third-degree burglary, 31 counts of criminal conspiracy, 31 counts of petit larceny, three counts of grand larceny, and three counts of malicious injury to real property.

Ray, 44, is charged with 93 warrants that include one count of first-degree burglary, six counts of second-degree burglary, 19 counts of third-degree burglary, 31 counts of criminal conspiracy, 30 counts of petit larceny, three counts of grand larceny, and three counts of malicious injury to real property.

Bond on the trio was set at multiple hearings as the cases unraveled.

Jarrett remains jailed on a total of $126,000 surety. Tharpe’s total bond was set the highest at $617,000 while Ray’s bond is just over $347,600.

While investigators were pursuing the cases, a break came when a motorist stopped on Farnum Road last month to assist what was thought to be a stranded female driver parked in front of an unoccupied home.

When two males exited the home, the motorist asked what they were actually doing there. The driver of the parked vehicle said they had permission to be inside the home. The motorist said that wasn’t true – she owned the home.

At that point, the driver and the two males sped away but not before descriptive information was obtained.

The trio were identified and picked up in Calhoun County by St. Matthews police after OCSO investigators entered the three into NCIC.

Investigators said the arrests close at least 32 cases while the number of victims could rise.

Items stolen ranged from small yard equipment, ac window units, to an antique toys collection worth an undetermined but certainly a high dollar value, to trailers and an ATV. The targets ranged from sheds to unoccupied homes.

Other arrests related to where the stolen items were sold are pending the ongoing investigation.

Investigators Andy Hayes, Steven Thompson, and Jarred Kittrell worked the multiple cases.