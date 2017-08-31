Family getting help from Red Cross following house fire

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Georgetown County family is getting assistance from the American Red Cross after a fire damaged their home, Wednesday evening.

The Georgetown County Fire Department responded to the Tyler Drive home on August 30.

We’re told the Red Cross is helping five adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up or email alerts.