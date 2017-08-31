Explosions, smoke reported at Texas chemical plant

Crosby, Texas (NBC NEWS) – Early Thursday morning, explosions and smoke were reported at a flooded chemical plant in Crosby, Texas.

The plant, owned by Arkema, produces organic chemicals, however without power officials say there is no way to properly cool the chemicals on site.

This week, officials at Arkema were expecting the situation to worsen as the temperatures rise.

The company says there is no way to prevent explosions because the plant is flooded with six feet of water.

All residents living within a mile of the plant have been evacuated.

