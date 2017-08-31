Explosions, smoke reported at Texas chemical plant

By Published:

Crosby, Texas (NBC NEWS) – Early Thursday morning, explosions and smoke were reported at a flooded chemical plant in Crosby, Texas.

The plant, owned by Arkema, produces organic chemicals, however without power officials say there is no way to properly cool the chemicals on site.

This week, officials at Arkema were expecting the situation to worsen as the temperatures rise.

The company says there is no way to prevent explosions because the plant is flooded with six feet of water.

All residents living within a mile of the plant have been evacuated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s