Construction crew causes gas leak in downtown Charleston; several streets now closed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel is responding to a reported gas leak in downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the City of Charleston Fire Department responded to Huger and Meeting Streets on Thursday, August 31 at 9:44 a.m.

According to the City of Charleston Fire Department, a construction crew struck a natural gas line on Huger Street.

Construction crew struck natural gas line on Huger St – closed between Meeting + Morrison. Meeting closed at Huger St. Please avoid area. — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) August 31, 2017

Huger Street between Meeting and Morrison Streets is closed. We’re told northbound lanes of Meeting Street at Huger Street are also closed.

The southbound lane reopened at approximately 10:21 a.m., according to the department.

S. bound Meeting has opened. N. bound Meeting near Huger remains closed. Huger remains closed. SCE&G is on scene. — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) August 31, 2017

