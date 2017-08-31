Company expands operations in Charleston County; brings 41 new jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Forty-one new jobs are headed to Charleston County thanks to the expansion of Mission Solutions Group.

“We are excited to expand our presence here in the Charleston area as we continue to grow our business. It is a terrific location with a tremendous amount to offer and will play a key role in enhancing our ability to attract and retain critical talent, avail ourselves of the service and capabilities in the area and network with other defense contractors that are all over the Lowcountry,” Mission Solutions Group Co-Founder and CEO Damon Walsh said.

Founded in 2015, the privately-held, Veteran-Owned Small Business provides “critical infrastructure and services to the U.S. military,” according to a news release.

The firm is expected to invest $2.9 million and will move its corporate headquarters and operational organizations to a facility at

in North Charleston, S.C.

“The expansion of Mission Solutions Group gives us confidence that North Charleston and Charleston County remain ripe environments for businesses to flourish. We applaud Mission Solutions’ success and are thankful for the capital investment and job creation that our community will receive,” City of North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said.

Hiring for the new positions should begin in the fall of 2017, and interested applicants should visit www.missionsolutionsgroup.com for more information.