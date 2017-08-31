Coast Guard searching for missing fisherman near Myrtle Beach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are searching for two boaters near the Charleston-area, Thursday afternoon.

Steve Chaney and David Hambrick of Gaston County, North Carolina, were reported overdue on Sunday near Oak Island, North Carolina.

The boaters got underway aboard a 22-foot fishing boat at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday from the South Harbor Boat Ramp in Oak Island. The spouse of one of the men contacted the Coast Guard after they did not return by dark as expected.

Coast Guard and Navy aircrews along with Coast Guard vessels are actively searching for the missing boaters from Charleston to Myrtle Beach.

Anyone with information should call the Coast Guard Sector Charleston at (843) 740-7050.