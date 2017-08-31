Charleston Mayor Tecklenburg proposes African-American monument

By Published:
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg (Credit: WCBD/Shawn Cabbagestalk)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The mayor of a major South Carolina city is calling for an African-American monument and new plaques to be erected there.

Local news outlets report Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg asked the city’s Historic Commission on Wednesday to consider adding a number of revised historical markers as well as some new monuments across the city in order to create a more balanced narrative of Confederate-related history. Among Tecklenburg’s ideas is a proposal to erect a monument to African-American Union soldiers at one of the city parks.

Commission Chairman Harlan Greene says the group has accepted Tecklenburg’s challenge to “tell a better message” with the city’s markers and memorials.

The commission decided to defer discussion. Tecklenburg said after the meeting that he felt the group was “receptive” to his ideas.

