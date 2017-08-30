Upstate HS student brought gun to school, district says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A student at JL Mann High School has been arrested for having a gun on school property.

According to Greenville County Schools, a 15-year-old student was charged with Possession of a Weapon on School Property and was suspended and recommended for expulsion.

Administrators at the school were told Tuesday evening that a student was seen with a gun headed home from the school.

The district says the gun was never used in a threatening way and they say there is nothing to suggest the student intended to cause harm.

The school’s principal is asking parents to remind children not to bring weapons on school property and that there are serious consequences.