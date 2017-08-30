UPS, FedEx halt delivery to major areas of Texas, Louisiana following storm

(WCBD) — UPS, FedEx, and the U.S. Postal Service temporarily suspend deliveries to large parts of southern Texas and Louisiana following Harvey.

The move could potentially disrupt critical supplies of medicine, food and other packages that residents rely on.

It’s unclear how the temporary halt is affecting online deliveries on products such as prescriptions.

Online giant Amazon.com said it had temporarily shuttered its Houston-area facilities and that many local customers “should expect delays” in packages “until the floods subside.”

CVS says people in the region who are affected can get a one-time emergency refill for a ten-day supply.