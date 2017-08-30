Tropical Storm Irma forms in the Atlantic

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC started initiating advisories at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30.

NHC will be initiating advisories at 11 AM AST on Tropical Storm Irma, located west of the Cabo Verde Islands. — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2017

BREAKING: National Hurricane Center to begin issuing advisories on system over far eastern Atlantic at 11 AM. #chswx @WCBD https://t.co/qiMLiuChXD — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) August 30, 2017

At 11 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Irma was located 420 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. We’re told the system is forecast to gradually intensify and move west-northwestward to westward at about 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts, Satellite wind data shows.

#BREAKING #Irma forms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 50 MPH. pic.twitter.com/XkmeKQfEMM — Josh Marthers (@joshmarthers) August 30, 2017

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Irma could become a hurricane on Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 millibars.

Tropical Storm #Irma Advisory 1: Irma Forms Over the Far Eastern Atlantic. No Immediate Threat to Land. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2017

