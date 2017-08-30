Texas asking SC for swift water rescue teams

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) — SC Emergency Management says Texas has requested any swift water rescue teams from South Carolina.

They say the request has been relayed to local emergency management groups throughout SC.

Doug Bryson with Spartanburg Co Emergency Management says there has been a request, he has relayed this to the fire marshal and is waiting to hear back.

In Spartanburg County, the people going have to be trained in swift water rescue, a full-time employee, and be willing to go.

Greenville County is talking with Texas right.

Anderson County is having a similar discussion about whether there are requests for resources they can provide.