Summerville road project will force some to lose their properties

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Some residents and business owners in Summerville will be forced to relocate because of a road project.

The North Maple Street extension will increase the width of the street from two lanes to three to five lanes. Some homes and businesses along the street will lose part of their property or be forced to relocate entirely. 11 structures are in an area marked for future right-of-acquisition.

The road project was created to accommodate the flow of traffic coming off of a new I-26 interchange in Summerville and to help alleviate traffic on North Main Street.

The Summerville Engineering Department intends to appraise the impacted properties over the next few months. Property owners will later be contacted then the department plans to negotiate with them and purchase the properties over an 18 month period.

Road construction for the project is expected to start in 2019 or 2020.