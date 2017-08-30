State House Republican announces bid to unseat Sanford

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – A South Carolina House Republican is announcing her bid to oust U.S. House Rep. Mark Sanford next year, with the backing of two state legislative leaders.

Freshman Rep. Katie Arrington kicked off her race for Congress on Wednesday by calling South Carolina’s former governor a career politician.

“Mark Sanford is more focused on getting himself on CNN than he is focused on the needs and concerns of our region,” Katie Arrington announced, “We need a new voice, a stronger voice. And, that’s why I, Katie Arrington, am here today to announce that I am running to serve the people of South Carolina in Congress.”

Arrington made her announcement at Coastal Coffee Roasters.

Two other potential primary challengers have dropped their bid.

House Speaker Jay Lucas of Hartsville and House Majority Leader Gary Simrill of Rock Hill endorsed her at the event. Both were in the House while Sanford was governor and continually berated his fellow Republicans.

Arrington first won seat last November. The 46-year-old Summerville resident replaced GOP Rep. Jenny Horne, who unsuccessfully challenged Sanford last year.